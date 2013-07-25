Care Ultima Offers World-Class Business Opportunity for Individuals to Earn Extra Residual Income

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Care Ultima is now providing a new innovative business opportunity to its network of members. Loaded with features such as discounted health and wellness, lifestyle, and identity theft services, the program allows members to earn additional income each month by referring new members. Built with great benefits in mind, members can manage accounts online and access a series of powerful tools to get the process started with ease.



“This program is designed really with families in mind. I know the stress that comes with everyday living. I know the expenses and how hard it is sometimes to meet the demands of everyday life” said Franklin Peck, Care Ultima’s CEO. “We have a special program here, and are really pleased to now be able to offer it to the entire community. The response has been overwhelming and the next 6 months is going to be very exciting for everyone”.



The Care Ultima business opportunity does not require any prior experience and starter programs are conducted weekly online or in person. To access all the Care Ultima’s features and opportunities, you can visit; http://careultima.com/default/services.html#career or call (877) 409-1691



Contact: Ryan Peck, Care Ultima

Phone: (877) 409-1691

Address: 14726 Ramona Ave #204 Chino, CA 91710

Email: info@careultima.com

Website: http://www.careultima.com/