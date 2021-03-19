Career Defining Roles in Logistics and Supply Chain – Germany 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The German Federal Government has recently approved a law on due diligence, to guarantee the preservation of human rights and the maintenance of environmental regulations at every stage of the supply chain process. The implementation of this regulation ensures that due diligence is upheld not just within the state, but in places where raw materials are extracted and goods are assembled. Companies with more than 3,000 employees will be subject to supply chain standards by 2023, with fines for non-compliance reaching a 2% of average annual sale, for companies that surpass €400 million in sales. Thanks to their industry leading knowledge and a business model founded on being sector-specific, the team at DSJ Global are able to proactively react to this type of industry news as Germany adapts to the 'new normal'.



From planning jobs through to manufacturing careers, DSJ Global offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a variety of specialised sectors within the logistics and supply chain industries. Established in 2008, the firm is very well-connected within its sector, with an established network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ Global are able to provide valuable insights into the global marketplace which, in turn, increases the efficacy and longevity of career connections made through the agency. The firm has a worldwide presence, employing over 750 consultants who work across 12 international locations. The team at DSJ Global are also passionate about working with a recruitment beyond borders philosophy, which means that they can always connect customers to a local specialist with a global perspective. This philosophy also allows for connections to be established at a higher level, no matter what the geographical constraints may be. As part of the Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global are also the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-class enterprises, bringing together talented professionals and industry leaders on a daily basis. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that their individualised recruitment solutions produce optimal results, thanks to their understanding that no two recruiting processes are the same.



Senior procurement roles are in high demand across Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and beyond. Roles currently available via DSJ Global include, Head of SCM, Packing Regional Sourcing Leader, Production Manager, Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, R&D Procurement – Associate Director, Supply Chain Engineering Project Manager, Global Director of Engineering, Head of Quality, Senior Expert Procurement Excellence, Head of Supply Chain and Operations, and International SAP Project Manager. These roles represent just a handful of the new and exciting openings available through DSJ Global.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.