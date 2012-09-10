Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Long Term Investor Investigation Focuses on Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Career Education Corp. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements made by Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).







The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain of its officers and directors of Career Education Corp. have possibly breached their fiduciary duties owed to Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) investors in connection with certain financial statements made by Career Education Corp. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether a series of statements by Career Education Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Career Education Corp. reported that its annual Revenue fell from over $2 billion in 2010 to over $1.82 billion in 2011 and that its Net Income declined from $157.77 million in 2010 to $18.57 million in 2011.



Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) declined from over $34 in April 2010 to as low as $6.32 in December 2011. In 2012 NASDAQ:CECO shares declined to as low as $3.08 in August 2012. On September 7, 2012, NASDAQ:CECO shares closed at $3.64 per share.







