Career & Education Counselling Competitive Intelligence Study – Insights on Market Challenges and New Trends

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Career & Education Counselling Market Insights, to 2030"



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States), AcademixDirect, Inc (United States).



Scope of the Report of Career & Education Counselling

Career & education counseling is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period due to the intense competition, peer pressure, and need for help in making the right career choices. Career counseling is one of the domains of counseling that focuses on finding the right career pathway, counseling is provided by professional counselors that offer advice on the potential, aptitude, motivation, and skill with the use of assessment tools.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Career & Education Counselling, Offline Career & Education Counselling), Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education)



Market Trends:

The Emerging Career & Education Counselling Services in the Asia Pacific

Surging Interests of Graduates Towards Foreign Education



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Fresher Graduates and Post Graduates Population

Increase in disposable Income and Changing Standards of Living of People Across the World



Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Help in Making Education and Career Choices Among School Students

Intense Competition and Peer Pressure on Students



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



