Career & Education Counselling Competitive Intelligence Study – Insights on Market Challenges and New Trends

Know the Rapid Growth Factors of Career & Education Counselling Market| Stay up-to-date with emerging trends ahead
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Career & Education Counselling Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Career & Education Counselling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States), AcademixDirect, Inc (United States).
Scope of the Report of Career & Education Counselling
Career & education counseling is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period due to the intense competition, peer pressure, and need for help in making the right career choices. Career counseling is one of the domains of counseling that focuses on finding the right career pathway, counseling is provided by professional counselors that offer advice on the potential, aptitude, motivation, and skill with the use of assessment tools.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Online Career & Education Counselling, Offline Career & Education Counselling), Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education)
Market Trends:
The Emerging Career & Education Counselling Services in the Asia Pacific
Surging Interests of Graduates Towards Foreign Education
Opportunities:
Rising Number of Fresher Graduates and Post Graduates Population
Increase in disposable Income and Changing Standards of Living of People Across the World
Market Drivers:
Growing Need for Help in Making Education and Career Choices Among School Students
Intense Competition and Peer Pressure on Students
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
