Career & education counseling is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period due to the intense competition, peer pressure, and need for help in making the right career choices. Career counseling is one of the domains of counseling that focuses on finding the right career pathway, counseling is provided by professional counselors that offer advice on the potential, aptitude, motivation, and skill with the use of assessment tools.



"According to the Czech Republic, the guidance and counseling for tertiary professional education is organized by the same bodies and institutions and in the same way as at secondary schools. They provide educational guidance, and psychological counselling or vocational / career guidance, possibly legal advice, social counselling or spiritual counselling. The specialisation of the centre is based on the specialisation of staff, who work in the centre, and especially on the status of guidance and counselling in the structure of the higher education institution. The centres can set and evaluate tests of study skills or other tests of special abilities. Under the educational guidance, the priority topics of the higher education institutions such as student mobility (in the form of regular seminars for students about opportunities for studying abroad or the processing of information publications on the subject) are supported."



Opportunities

- Increase in disposable Income and Changing Standards of Living of People Across the World

- Rising Number of Fresher Graduates and Post Graduates Population



Market Drivers

- Intense Competition and Peer Pressure on Students



Market Trend

- Surging Interests of Graduates Towards Foreign Education



Challenges

- Unawareness about Career & Education Counselling in Low Developed Areas



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Career & Education Counselling market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Career & Education Counselling market study is being classified by Type (Online Career & Education Counselling, Offline Career & Education Counselling), Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Career & Education Counselling market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



