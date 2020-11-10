Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 150 pages on industry titled as 'Global Career & Education Counselling Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand] and important players/vendors such as Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States) and AcademixDirect, Inc (United States). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.



Summary



Career & Education Counselling Market Scope



Career & education counseling is expected to witness the growth during the forecasted period due to the intense competition, peer pressure and need for help in making the right career choices. Career counseling is one of the domains of counseling that focuses on finding the right career pathway, the counseling is provided by the professional counselors that offer advice on the potential, aptitude, motivation, and skill with the use of assessment tools.



The market study is being classified by Type (Online Career & Education Counselling and Offline Career & Education Counselling), by Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional and Foreign Education) and major geographies with country level break-up.



The career & education counselling companies are expanding their horizon by research and development and fundraising activities, introducing various counselling programs in school, colleges and online. They are planning on increasing their presence more on the online platform such as application, websites etc.



Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States) and AcademixDirect, Inc (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



Segmentation Overview



AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global Career & Education Counselling market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Career & Education Counselling has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



"According to the Czech Republic, the guidance and counseling for tertiary professional education is organized by the same bodies and institutions and in the same way as at secondary schools. They provide educational guidance, and psychological counselling or vocational / career guidance, possibly legal advice, social counselling or spiritual counselling. The specialisation of the centre is based on the specialisation of staff, who work in the centre, and especially on the status of guidance and counselling in the structure of the higher education institution. The centres can set and evaluate tests of study skills or other tests of special abilities. Under the educational guidance, the priority topics of the higher education institutions such as student mobility (in the form of regular seminars for students about opportunities for studying abroad or the processing of information publications on the subject) are supported."



Market Trend



The Emerging Career & Education Counselling Services in the Asia Pacific

Surging Interests of Graduates Towards Foreign Education



Market Drivers



Growing Need for Help in Making Education and Career Choices Among School Students

Intense Competition and Peer Pressure on Students



Opportunities



Rising Number of Fresher Graduates and Post Graduates Population

Increase in disposable Income and Changing Standards of Living of People Across the World



Restraints



Expensive Career & Education Counselling Services



Challenges



Unawareness about Career & Education Counselling in Low Developed Areas



Key Target Audience



Career & Education Counselling Providers, Industry Associations, Educational Institutes, Online Counseling Institutes, Research and Development Institutes, Regulatory Bodies and Others



Customization available in this Study:



The Study can be customized to meet your requirements.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Career & Education Counselling market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Career & Education Counselling near future?



If opting for the Global version of Career & Education Counselling Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



