Career-Minded Americans Choose Criminal Justice Programs Thanks to MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Choosing a career can be an intimidating prospect. With so many possibilities, it can be difficult to know which career is the right one. The fact that the U.S. economy is in trouble only adds to career worries. People are on the look out for exciting career fields with potential for advancement, and criminal justice offers exactly that. There are a variety of positions currently available within the criminal justice field, and these positions suit all interests and aptitudes. Career-minded individuals are checking out positions in criminal justice right now, at a website called MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com.



MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com explains, “When we say ‘criminal justice jobs’ different people have different ideas of what we are talking about. Some people see a courtroom in session and others see the gray walls of a prison. Still others might see police officers. The criminal justice field is one of the most rapidly growing career choices according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and the range of different jobs that are available are simply staggering.”



It is impossible to describe “typical” criminal justice careers because the positions in this field are so diverse, but various examples can be given. The spokesperson goes on to say, “A good example of the diversity in the field is forensics. There are forensic psychologists jobs, document forensics, computer forensics and many more. At the same time if you are an accountant you may work for the FBI, CIA or Homeland Security helping to trace the money of tax evaders or even terrorists.”



MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com offers detailed information on a diverse range of criminal justice careers, including some of the most popular fields, like forensic psychology and criminal investigation.



The first step towards a career in criminal justice is finding the right educational program, and MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com provides the tools that will allow prospective students to discover these programs. Students can see the top online criminal justice schools and also search for schools by career field. By researching programs in criminal justice, corrections, criminology, forensics, homeland security, law enforcement, legal studies and security, prospective students will see that there are numerous choices available to them.



The site makes research simple with an easy to use interface. Career fields are broken down by category on the homepage and once selected, each category gives detailed content on every aspect of that career. Each job has an explanation of the job itself, duties involved and a useful insight into the typical day for that career. The site then delves further giving job descriptions, a huge narrative on salaries and exactly how to qualify in that chosen role. The site has covered any possible question a prospective student may have.



Perhaps most importantly MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com also has list of schools for any chosen criminal justice career and has also recommends their top schools.



There is further quality editorial content on the blog offering advice on topics like “Which Criminal Justice Degree Program Should I Choose?” and “Two-Year vs. Four-Year Degrees,” helping prospective students choose the right programs.



About MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com

MyCriminalJusticeCareers.com is an online resource for persons interested in careers in the demanding field of law enforcement. Students interested in finding the best online law enforcement programs are able to compare multiple colleges and universities to find the programs that will work best for them.



For more information, please visit: http://www.mycriminaljusticecareers.com/