Career Paths in Life-Saving Medicines and Devices in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- As the world turns a corner in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to the approval and mass production of various vaccines, Germany is leading the way with research and development at a crucial stage of the pandemic. With the added pressure of vaccinating as many people as possible to ensure that the transmission of the new variants is kept to a minimum, vaccination capacity needs to be ramped up throughout the country. "Following discussions with the German government it has become clear that current manufacturing capacities for vaccines need to be increased, particularly for potential variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management and president of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. With this in mind, many predict an inevitable surge in life sciences careers.



For nearly a decade, EPM Scientific have worked earnestly to deliver permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to support the entire product life-cycle when it comes to life sciences; from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. The firm's dedicated advisory team have locations in 12 international offices, providing them with a universal presence as well as incomparable localised sector knowledge. The German team are based in Berlin and boast an unrivalled understanding of the German life sciences recruitment market. As a prominent European player, Germany benefits greatly from world-leading research, a long and trusted manufacturing history and immediate market access to pharmaceuticals. In order to connect ambitious individuals with their ideal career, EPM Scientific have established a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals across the world. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific are the leading life science recruitment agency for more than 70 internationally prominent enterprises. To guarantee that the greatest solutions are obtained for both clients and candidates, EPM Scientific invests in the ongoing training of their consultants, ensuring that they are deploying best-in-class strategies through using only the latest state-of-the-art recruiting technologies.



Presently, there are a wealth of roles available through EPM Scientific, these include; Country Manager Germany – Surgical, Clinical Specialist – Critical Care, Sales Representative Orthopaedics, Area Manager Surgical Sales, Director of Quality & Regulatory, Senior Director [Clinical Data Management, Director of Biostatistics, Market Access Manager, Key Account Manager, Global Competence Manager, as well as many more. EPM Scientific pride themselves on their top-tier support services, such as market updates and risk awareness, allowing hiring decisions to become far more educated and streamlined. These services have also allowed EPM Scientific to play a prominent role in clinical operations recruitment.



BioNTech, the German-based biotechnology company, who were the first to bring a successful vaccine against Covid-19 to market, have acknowledged the Phaidon International Group as a key partner in making this historic achievement possible. Phaidon International's life sciences recruitment brand EPM Scientific has been working with BioNTech for a number of years. Harry Youtan, CEO of the Phaidon International Group commented: "Often we spend time focusing on the day-to-day tasks, but on this occasion more than perhaps others, everyone in our team is extraordinarily proud that we are helping, in our own way, to overcome one of the greatest challenges in recent times."



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Clinical Operations Careers in Germany visit



https://www.epmscientific.de/disciplines/safety-pharmacovigilance



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.