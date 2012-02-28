Career Prospects Abound for Graduates of Online Masters Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- In the highly competitive job market that comes with a slowing economy, it’s clear that to experience success within ones career, steps must be taken to stand out amongst the crowd. Time and time and again it’s been proven that one of the best ways to achieve this is via further education.



One of the programs which gets a lot of great press is that of the MBA, otherwise known as the Master in Business Administration. A powerful executive-level qualification, graduates of MBA programs across the nation are enjoying improved job prospects, larger salaries and a higher level of job security when compared with their under-qualified counterparts. But for those considering an MBA, there’s two very significant catches.



Like any master-level qualification, completing an MBA takes lots of time and effort – it’s truly an investment in future career success. Those working full-time have trouble attending classes, particularly if a well-run program is not available close by. Secondly, not all MBA programs are created equal. Dedicating such a large amount of time to a qualification means that most prospective MBA students want the best. Intelicus.com may hold the key two addressing these two points, and many more.



The team at Intelicus have brought together the most comprehensive collection of information on the nation’s best online masters degree programs. Prospective students considering an MBA program can now rest assured that they have access to everything they need to sort through the mountain of online master degree programs available and in the end, come out on top.



As a collection of purely online master degree programs, Intelicus.com directly addresses the need of many of those already in full-time work who wish to inject more life in their career, but require more flexibility to do so. The salary benefits alone of studying an MBA are compelling. In terms of average prospects, the weekly salary of graduates certainly jumps. For a masters-level course, “...degree holders earned a mean of $1,102 per week, virtually $200 greater than those with bachelor’s degrees,” Intelicus confirmed.



The team at Intelicus have curated a truly impressive record of everything possible which relates to studying an MBA online, whether it be exhaustive lists on the best program providers, informative articles on the courses themselves or simply quality information on the transformative impact studying online masters degree programs can have on ones career, there’s now no need to turn anywhere else when considering an online MBA program.



About Intelicus

Intelicus.com is the online communities leading resource on the topic of online masters degrees. Helping Americans everywhere possesses the tools required to ensure success in an ever-competitive job market, the team behind Intelicus are dedicated to promoting the best online masters degree programs in the country. For more information, visit http://www.intelicus.com