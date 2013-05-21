Career Soldier Draws Inspiration from a Colorful Life in the Newly Released Collection, Poems of Fantasy and Reality in 3-D

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- A long deployment in the mountains of Afghanistan reignited a lifelong passion for poetry in Travis Joyner. The career soldier compiles his best in a colorful collection, Poems of Fantasy and Reality in 3-D, published by Outskirts Press.



Joyner, a career soldier, had always had an interest in poetry. But it wasn't until a long deployment in Afghanistan that he got serious about honing his craft. The resulting eclectic collection represents an escape from reality and an exploration of other dimensions. Pulled from real-life inspirations, Poems of Fantasy and Reality in 3-D takes readers to places of wild creativity and flights of fancy.



Joyner's knack for lyrical language is displayed in a broad, colorful range of poems, including “The Potty Song,” “The World of Fusion,” “Batman Reality,” “Justice League Party” and “Cartoon Characters Take Afghanistan.” From relationships to rainbows to taxes and parenthood, the topics are universal and appealing to readers of all ages and backgrounds.



About the Author: Travis Joyner

Travis Joyner is a career Army soldier originally from Memphis, Tenn. He has been dabbling in poetry since he was a young child, but one day, while serving a long deployment in the mountainous country of Afghanistan, he began to write in earnest about a variety of subjects. Poems of Fantasy and Reality in 3-D is his first published collection. Travis is currently residing in Clarksville, Tenn., with his wife and three children.