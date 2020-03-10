CareerDiscovery.net Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Inspire Smart Career Choices!

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- CareerDiscovery.net has proudly announced that it has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for its inspiring new initiative that will make career discovery fun. CareerDiscovery.net is equipped with an AR-enabled 3D Space Explorer, and this digital platform has been designed to help the next generation make smart career choices.



In addition, this inspiring new initiative is starting with the space industry and will play a major role in helping students set the right career path. The platform basically uses augmented reality for enhanced career education, and this educational platform enables children and students to learn more about some of the most exciting, in-demand careers in today's modern world.



"Career Discovery will alleviate the confusion and uncertainty of choosing a career path for students, and the platform will help students proactively manage their career choice." Said the spokesperson of CareerDiscovery.net, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/careerdiscovery/career-discovery-space and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development of this project. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 29,605, while the creators of this project are proudly offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping.



