Careers in Banking and Financial Services Throughout Switzerland

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- In 2011, ABN AMRO sold its Swiss Private Banking business to UBP, shortly afterwards Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch followed suit, each selling their International Private Banking units to Credit Suisse and Julius Baer. In 2020 this trend continued and more recently, it was broadcasted that Rothschild are set to purchase Banque Paris Bertrand, plus, Intesa Sanpaolo have acquired 69% of REYL. As recruitment leaders in banking and financial services Selby Jennings keep a close eye on acquisitions and consolidations and how they create opportunities from a hiring perspective. For example, where acquisitions and consolidations created opportunities with regards to job-placements, these transitions can also be slow, bureaucratic, and often have internal implications, thus causing prior content bankers to consider new opportunities. On the flipside, as frontrunners in the industry, Selby Jennings are able to identify that those perceived to be a growing bank, committed to Private Banking and on the lookout for opportunities, can be incredibly useful when trying to attract top talent.



Thanks to the firm's global network of bankers, contacts, and client reach, Selby Jennings have outlined some vital recruitment trends for careers in financial services and banking. As a firm they have noted that due to pressures on revenues and the uncertain COVID-19 landscape there will be career opportunities for Private Bankers as a direct result of the rise in acquisitions and consolidations. Thanks to continued remote working, there should also be a rise in digitilisation and tech advancements, furthermore, this will lend itself to those bankers looking to make tactical moves. The pandemic should also increase the gap between the very best and the intermediate Private Banker. Moreover, clients will be looking for specialists who they have had a very strong relationship with, so when hiring throughout 2021, Selby Jennings have noted the importance of identifying Bankers who have exceptionally strong client relationships.



Established in 2004 Selby Jennings works with a plethora of talented people across Switzerland and partners with some of the best organisations to offer a wealth of careers within the financial services industry. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, Selby Jennings ensures that they help solve the number one recruitment challenge: talent. By rising to this challenge, Selby Jennings continue to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including; risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and commodities and sales and trading. Current positions in Switzerland available through the firm include; International Firm, Renewables M&A Associate/VP, Structured Product Sales – Swiss Clients, Senior Legal Counsel, Legal & Compliance Officer and Senior Consultant – AML to name just a few.



With a reach that extends across Switzerland, Selby Jennings works in key cities including Chur and Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Lucerne. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International Group - the recruitment partner of choice to over 70 world-leading companies. This combination of nationwide and international reach means that Selby Jennings can provide an unrivalled service when it comes to financial services and banking careers in Switzerland and across the globe.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.