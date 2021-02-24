Careers in Engineering and Infrastructure Throughout the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- 2021 was challenge for many sectors, however, the rise of remote work and e-commerce has had a knock-on effect and increased the need for specific services. For example, companies need more storage space for the products sold online, and their expanding e-commerce platforms must be supported by data centers. The COVID-19 pandemic also increased awareness about the importance of healthy buildings, and the importance of indoor air quality. Cooperatively US engineering firms are continually catering for these types of specific services. Designing smart residential and office buildings, and creating digital touchpoints of connectivity between people and their vehicles, homes, and workplaces. New York Engineers have noted that the internet connectivity is no longer limited to computers and mobile devices, it is now expanding to devices such as vehicles, lighting fixtures and HVAC systems. By keeping up with the rapid evolution of technology, buildings can be expected to have much more sensors and connected devices in 2021 and beyond.



Building and infrastructure professionals have the potential to change lives. This is something that has been at the heart of the commitment made by LVI Associates USA to transforming the recruitment process for this industry since the firm was first established in 2012. Working with organizations and individuals across the country, in key locations such as Boston and Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and New York, LVI Associates provide resources and contacts to help facilitate the right connections and make hiring simpler and more effective. All the while solving the number one challenge - securing business-critical talent across engineering and infrastructure.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with collaboration and progress in mind. The team has experience across the engineering and infrastructure industry and is trained on an ongoing basis to help transform hiring processes and overcome challenges and obstacles, such as those presented by the recent pandemic. This includes in areas such as building services where the aim is to improve the usability and efficiency of buildings, as well as in renewable energy, the world's fastest growing energy industry. Other key areas of expertise include transportation and construction as well as water and environmental.



The US is a perfect example where the demand for modernization of the country's cities and infrastructure presents a massive opportunity for engineering firms. It has been estimated that the value of US construction projects started back in 2019 amounted to $808bn. This, the demand for talent and strong growth in the industry, presents a lucrative opportunity for engineers in the US, and highlights the necessity for firms to reach out to LVI Associates whilst on the search for securing the right talent. As well as the knowledge and insight that comes from being based throughout the US for nearly a decade, LVI Associates is also part of the Phaidon International Group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies. Current roles available throughout the US with the firm include; Roadway Engineer, Director of Construction – Wind, Sr Manager, Solar Operations, Electrical Superintendent HV, Forensic Structural Engineer, Senior Highway Design Engineer, Senior Director - Valuation and Forensic Services to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



