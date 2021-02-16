Careers in Logistics & Technical Operations – The Reignition of the US Manufacturing Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- As President Biden is sworn into the White House and the democratic term commences, there are many new developments to look out for in America's immediate future. With keen aspirations to boost the countries manufacturing sector, Biden recently signed an executive order that will seek to enforce that the existing US government buy American provisions. This comes after years of US companies previously outsourcing production and manufacturing to countries such as China, which has, in turn, contributed to the reduction in manufacturing jobs throughout the United States.



Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of visionary advisors has worked ardently to develop their network of one million mid-to-senior level consultants with specialist local knowledge of the US markets and an international outlook on the logistics and supply chain sectors. As a result of their extensive network, which covers over 60 countries and 12 office bases, DSJ Global has access to a multitude of innovative recruiting tools. DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 leading global companies. DSJ Global works collaboratively with organizations of varying sizes, from bold start-ups to booming global firms, providing a range of business and career opportunities to potential candidates and companies. Over the next decade, CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) has estimated a potential growth of 25.5% for careers in the logistics and supply chain industry, demonstrating that now is the time to further your career in order to reap the rewards of future growth.



At an international level, the firm has an abundance of jobs available from logistics and supply chain jobs to technical operations careers and manufacturing jobs. Through adopting a recruitment beyond borders ethos, the firm is able to place candidates in the perfect role and ensure that clients onboard the best talent from around the globe. Current roles include: Production Manager, Global Procurement Manager, Senior Director – Materials Program Management, Associate Director Strategic Planning, VP of Global Supply Chain, Material Planner, Procurement Manager (Health & Wellness Industry), Supply Chain Director and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Even when faced with challenging times and adverse circumstances, DSJ Global believe that they can continue to deliver their world-leading service ensuring that the search for talent is conducted in the most effective way possible.



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.