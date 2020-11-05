Careers in Quantitative Research & Trading in the US – A Career for the Select Few with the Brightest Mathematical Minds in the Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Quants careers are suited to immensely intellectual and bright-minded individuals who can master complex and abstract mathematical domains under a significant amount of pressure. These brilliant mathematical minds are often hard to find but not for Selby Jennings who have mastered the art of quantitative research & trading recruitment in the US. The firm understand that finding solutions for hiring managers biggest issue of talent acquisition will provide a priceless amount of peace of mind, allowing them to continue working towards improving the country's economy at this pressing time following the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial security is at the utmost importance and professionals in the quants sector are vitally important in ensuring these securities are ensured in order to generate profits and reduce risks. The US economy has experienced a turbulent past six months alongside many other countries in the world. The increasing technological advances are creating high demand for quants professionals who can grapple with these changes through immense computer science skills to implement solutions efficiently. Selby Jennings are committed to working alongside their candidates and clients to ensure they are supported through every stage of the recruitment process.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have build an unrivalled reputation in the financial services industry as the top recruiters for quantitative analytics & trading, corporate & investment banking, risk management, financial technology, legal & compliance, commodities and much more. The firm have over 750 employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide to bring a recruitment beyond borders stand point to their hiring solutions. The firm have partnered with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses and have a wealth of knowledge on local and international markets to aid their recruitment decisions. Selby Jennings are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and as a result are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure the use of the best-in-class recruitment technology guides every hiring process at the firm.



Careers in quants might be high pressured but they come with immense reward when done right. Could you be one of the select few suitable for a role in quants? Selby Jennings are working around the clock to ensure quants professionals are able to find opportunities which will land them their dream role in the US and beyond. The firm have partnered with QuantMinds Americas to take a look at the challenges many professionals face and explosre how firms can secure top talent in this increasingly competitive market. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: AWS data infrastructure architect, quantitative risk specialist, senior market & counterparty credit risk modeller, SVP – counterparty risk exposure management, director – quantitative fixed income trader, content coordinator and quant algo strat – hedge fund, to name just a few. Selby Jennings can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide of specialist sectors in the financial services industry. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your career.



