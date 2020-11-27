Careers in Quantitative Research & Trading in the US – Challenging Yet Hugely Rewarding Career Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- This career choice isn't for the faint hearted. Join the sector in the knowledge that you are among the brightest minds in the finance industry in the US. Quantitative research and trading professionals are masters of understanding complex and abstract mathematical domains under considerable pressure. Demand has grown rapidly for professionals who can manage the increasingly complex financial securities of many businesses in the US. The COVID-19 pandemic, followed now by the presidential election has caused inevitable movements in the markets. However, this increasing demand has made it harder for firms to find the right talent as the skill set needed for individuals to have is so high. The future is looking bright, once the right professionals are placed in the necessary positions. The quantitative hedge fund industry had over $1tn of assets in management in 2019. Selby Jennings was even named the HFM Global Best Hedge Fund Recruiter, so look no further to find the ideal recruitment partner.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have over 15 years' experience in providing unrivalled bespoke hiring solutions to the financial services sector. Offering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors from commodities to corporate & investment banking, investment management, risk management, sales & trading, insurance & actuarial, quantitative research & trading and much more. The firm have 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally. Selby Jennings are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies.



Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: microstructure quant researcher, lead alpha research – equity stat arb, head of quantitative research – systematic futures, HFT quantitative researcher/trader, senior quantitative fixed income trader – hedge fund, VP/ED – trading desk strat – volatility trading, portfolio manager – systematic equities – hedge fund and research analyst – quantitative strategies – equity. The opportunity for immense career growth is a possibility through the support and guidance of Selby Jennings' dedicated consultants.



The firm have recently published a report detailing advice and guidance on providing a healthy work-life balance for employers and employees. The continued work from home situation in many parts of the country has resulted in a disconnection between finding a balance in business and pleasure which Selby Jennings believes should be re-established. Selby Jennings are committed to sourcing innovative ways of managing to provide candidates and clients with a bespoke recruitment package. Get in touch with Selby Jennings' friendly consultants today to find out what the next step in your career will be.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.