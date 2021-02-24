Careers in Renewable Energy Throughout Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Covid-19 has made businesses across the globe rethink and reimagine their people, processes, and technologies. Transformation and digitalisation have become imperative for business sustenance and growth, regardless of the organisations size. In Singapore's Budget 2021 address, finance minister Heng Swee Keat emphasised the need for innovation, deep regional and global connections, and redesigned job roles for Singaporeans to keep up with the demands of the new economy. Like many other countries in Asia, for Singapore to emerge stronger from the global pandemic it to needs to leverage technology and build data capabilities, but also deploy creativity, to boost business and employee resilience. Asia Pacific countries are implementing actions on a large scale to achieve their renewable targets. Solar power, electric, wind and water are all set to be part of the world's fastest growing energy industry. Thus, creating an abundance of jobs when it comes to achieving these renewable targets – especially in industry specific sectors such as; renewable energy, the water and environmental industries, building services and technology.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates based in Singapore has gained an extensive history working with businesses and people throughout Asia within all divisions of the renewable energy sector - identifying opportunities for all involved to reach their full potential and thrive. The firm holds expertise in a wide range of different areas of infrastructure, including; building services, construction, renewable energy, water, environmental, transportation, forensics, and technology. Renewable energy careers in Singapore cross through many of these areas and involve working for a broad and exciting spectrum of organisations, from agile enterprises to internationally renowned names in business and development. In the majority of discussions regarding global warming, renewable energy usually tops the list of changes countries need to implement. As an effect of this global shift towards renewable energy, some of the greatest creative minds have worked together to make instruments that have been fundamental in tackling climate change. The cost of such instruments has dramatically decreased since they were first conceived – in 2010, solar power costs plummet across South Asia and the Pacific coast. However, this reduction in cost has been vital to the emergence of renewable energy as a viable source of power. This news is paramount when it comes to the growth in further jobs being created throughout these sectors.



According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), advances in renewable energy will lead to an increase in employment in the sector of up to more than 24 million people, compared to recent figures of around 9.2 million, making it a compelling industry to further a career in. LVI Associates were specifically founded to give candidates and clients peace of mind that their recruitment process is in expert hands and as part of the Phaidon International Group they work alongside 70+ industry leading organisations who all utilise LVI Associates as their go-to recruitment agency to source the renewable energy talent they need. A multitude of career defining jobs are currently available through the firm, including; Water Facilities Team Lead, Waste Water Practice Leader, Senior PM – Land Development, Business Development Manager – Rural Irrigation Sales, Senior Manager – Solar Operations and Director of Construction – Wind, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associate. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.