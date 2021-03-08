Careers in Switzerland for the Logistic and Supply Chain Industries

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Switzerland is home to a significant number of multinational brands' supply chain and distribution operations, making it the perfect place for a leading specialist recruiter in this sector. From Bern and Lucerne to Chur, Geneva, and Zurich, DSJ Global source business-critical talent from every corner of the country for established international enterprises as well as independent novel start-ups. The firms' Swiss team has proven expertise in supporting businesses when it comes to finding the right people to weather economic storms and identify new opportunities to pivot and thrive. As the leading logistics and supply chain recruitment agency, DSJ Global specialises in a variety of sectors, which include procurement careers and technical operations jobs.



Since their conception in 2008, DSJ Global has worked conscientiously to deliver effective permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to teams of logistics and supply chain professionals and businesses in Switzerland, Europe, Asia and North America. The company is proud to be a member of the Phaidon International Group, which highlights them as one of the top recruiting partners for 71 global brands. The 750 employees that work as part of DSJ Global have worked hard to develop a network of one million mid-to-senior experts who advise the firm on emerging industry dynamics and possible future risk factors. Over the last fourteen years, DSJ Global has fully invested in upskilling their consultants to ensure that they are benefiting from state-of-the-art recruiting technologies and strategies. The firm is committed to supporting each applicant and client at every point of the recruitment journey through developed individualised recruiting pathways for each candidate.



Professionals in the supply chain and logistics industries are currently in high demand as they are necessary to offset the risks associated with off-shoring, interdependencies and outsourcing. Current positions available via DSJ Global include: Global Demand Planning Director, Procurement Director – Raw Materials, Production Manager, Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, R&D Procurement – Associate Director, Supply Chain Engineering Project Manager, Head of Supply Chain, Global Director of Engineering, Head of Quality Germany, Global Sourcing Director and Senior Expert Procurement Excellence, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.