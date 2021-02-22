Careers in the Life Science Industry Throughout the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, many leaders are looking at the success stories of other countries as inspiration for their own strategy. Places like New Zealand and the Isle of Man are shining examples of how adopting a Zero Covid strategy has allowed them to return to a normal way of life. In the US, with a new administration, a fresh take on battling the virus and with vaccination programs underway, this could result in the United States getting on track and tackling the pandemic. The Zero Covid strategy ensures that during the winter healthcare systems are not overrun and during the spring an effective track and trace system is setup and maintained whilst cases are low and all the while borders will remain shut until the summer. This strategy has worked in other territories to eradicate the virus and therefore the US hope that by implementing a similar policy they will also yield successful results and a return to some form of normal.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has been working diligently towards a common goal of providing lasting bespoke recruitment solutions for their clients and candidates. The firm is proud to adopt a recruitment beyond borders outlook which is reflected in their international team of over 750 accomplished consultants who are connected via a network that spans over 60 countries. EPM Scientific have streamlined their approach to recruitment through the support and guidance of their established network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals. EPM Scientific are committed to delivering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions throughout the United States with job openings in cities such as; New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm's consultants share many areas of expertise, including; clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. Over the past year, the firm has adopted a proactive approach to ensuring that their consultants are using best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies through investing in ongoing training to ensure that optimum results are obtained. 2021 is set to be an exciting year to join the life sciences industry and there are a multitude of opportunities available for talented individuals.



As part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading enterprises. The passion for recruiting and securing business-critical talent is shared by all of the EPM Scientific consultants and highlights how they work successfully to devise individualized recruiting solutions that generate the best possible outcomes for clients, candidates and applicants. The specialized services offered by the firm are unmatched by any other life science recruitment agencies in the United States, demonstrating that EPM Scientific are at the top of their game when it comes to leading specialists in life sciences.



Currently, there is a plethora of roles available through EPM Scientific, these include: Global Market Insight Lead, Regional Sales Manager, Clinical Specialist – Critical Care, Sales Representative Orthopaedics, Area Manager Surgical Sales, Business Development Manager, Director of MSLs – Oncology, Director of Quality & Regulatory, Lab Technician. These are just a few of the exciting opportunities available. As a company, EPM Scientific are able to support the whole product life-cycle from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. To define your next career step or to source top-talent for your business, get in touch with EPM Scientific today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



