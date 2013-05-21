Caregivers Agency Visiting Angels Releases the Dates of Upcoming Community Meetings for Caregivers

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Visiting Angels, one of the largest home health care agencies in the Las Vegas, Nevada area, has just announced the dates of its upcoming community meetings. The meetings, which are designed for family members who are caring for a loved one with memory loss, will help attendees learn more about their options for caregivers.



The Friday community meetings that will discuss Las Vegas caregivers and more will be held over the course of the rest of the year; the scheduled dates are June 21, August 2, August 23, Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Dec. 6, and Dec. 27, 2013. All meetings will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Visiting Angels office, 1701 N Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 9A, in Henderson. The office is located in the Legacy Business Park at the corner of Wigwam and Green Valley Pkwy. Anybody who is interested in attending one of these meetings should reserve a seat by calling Michael at 702-407-1100.



As anybody who has ever had to care for a loved one with memory loss knows quite well, it can be an extremely emotionally stressful situation. Many people are unsure of how to provide proper senior care to someone with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or another type of memory issue.



The founders of Visiting Angels understand how difficult it can be for family members who are dealing with this issue, and how confusing it is to try to determine which home health care option is best. That is why they have scheduled the upcoming meetings; by teaching people about the social services, educational programs and other resources that are available at no cost to caregivers at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, it is hoped that attendees will leave the meeting feeling educated and empowered.



“Complementing excellent medical care and opportunities to participate in research, our focus on caregivers and families affirms that neurocognitive disorders impact not just the patient, but everyone involved in care and support,” a flyer about the upcoming meetings noted.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Visiting Angels is welcome to visit the agency’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the wide variety of services they offer their clients.



About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is one of Las Vegas’ largest and most established home care agencies. In 2012, the company completed its 12th year serving Las Vegas and Henderson. During 2012, Visiting Angels again performed over 200,000 care giving hours to its clients and their families. The agency currently has over 225 screened and trained employees (caregivers) who have been with the company an average of 4 years. For more information, please visit http://www.visitingangels.com/vegas/home