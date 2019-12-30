CareGivers America Celebrates the Success of Their 23d Annual Senior Holiday Gala

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- CareGivers America is proud to announce that its 23d Annual Senior Holiday Gala was an undeniable success. The team at CareGivers America worked closely with the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department to present attendees with a lavish gala, featuring live entertainment, a grand luncheon, and spectacular giveaways. CareGivers America would like to thank all attending guests and their families for making this gala one of their greatest yet.



The best part of the holiday season is spending time with family, friends, and loved companions. The team at CareGivers America was delighted to bring everyone together at their annual holiday gala, where patients, expert healthcare staff, and their loved ones could enjoy spending time surrounded by good food, good music, and good company. Everyone had a great time, whether they chose to enjoy a delicious meal, socialize at the bar or dance the night away.



This holiday extravaganza is one of many in a longstanding tradition. CareGivers America has been collaborating with the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department for many years to provide senior members and their families with festive social gatherings and safe transportation to and from the celebration. Since its start, the Annual Senior Holiday Gala has grown to host over 1,200 attendees and 300 VIP guests, including home healthcare industry leaders, Philadelphia politicians, and nonprofit directors.



As the holidays approach their end, the team at CareGivers America would like to wish everyone good luck in the new year.



CareGivers America is a provider of first-rate home healthcare services in Pennsylvania, from ongoing nurse care to adult daycare services. Those who are interested in learning more can contact a representative today.



About CareGivers America

CareGivers America has been providing Pennsylvania residents with outstanding health care services since its start in 2002. Their mission has always been to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of their patients through various caregiving services, such as in-home care, ongoing nurse care, adult daycare, and much more. Since becoming part of the Simplura Health Group, CareGivers America has been able to broaden its horizons and improve patient's lives more than ever before.



All interested parties can reach a CareGivers America representative at info@caregiversamerica.com.