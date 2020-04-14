CareGivers America Continues to Provide Exceptional Home Care During the COVID-19 Crisis

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- While many businesses across Philadelphia, and the surrounding communities, have been ordered to close down as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to escalate across the country, one home health care agency is still dedicated to helping its clients maintain a safe and comfortable routine throughout these difficult times. As a state-designated essential business, CareGivers America is working diligently to provide its caregivers, nurses, therapists, and other staff with the necessary resources to attend to their patients without compromising anybody's health.



CareGivers America is battling a precarious battle at the front lines. Their caretakers are responsible for the health and safety of the nation's most vulnerable demographic — elderly individuals who are more susceptible to the coronavirus than anybody else. Instead of shying away from this arduous task, their caregivers have become an exemplary model of how to handle such a delicate situation with bravery and compassion.



With new and improved safety protocols in place, it is evident that CareGivers America is not taking any chances when it comes to their employees' or client's health. CareGivers America is providing each in-home caretaker with the necessary personal protective equipment, going as far as to personally distribute such items in nine different locations throughout the Philadelphia area as supply requests continue to flood their inbox. Furthermore, all staff must follow CDC guidelines in preventing the further spread of the disease. This means washing their hands, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, avoiding contact with their face, limiting physical contact with unnecessary people, and avoiding others at all costs if they exhibit flu-like symptoms. While these preventative steps are expected of everyone during these trying times, the home care assistants at CareGivers America are going above and beyond in being meticulous and cautious over the smallest details.



However, CareGivers America extended its assistance and means of relief even further by creating a list of resources for caregivers and clients alike. Those who are looking for a comprehensive catalog of local resources need not look further than the CareGivers America Resource page. Here, one can find everything from local COVID testing sites to general contact information.



Of course, CareGivers America would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who are fighting on the front lines, and whose help the community could not prosper without. Moreover, the health and safety of their employees and clients is a top priority. The CareGivers America team will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed. All updates will be posted on their website.



About CareGivers America

CareGivers America has been providing Pennsylvania residents with outstanding health care services since its start in 2002. Their mission has always been to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of their patients through various caregiving services, such as in-home care, ongoing nurse care, adult daycare, and much more. Since becoming part of the Simplura Health Group, CareGivers America has been able to broaden its horizons and improve patient's lives more than ever before.



