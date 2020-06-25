CareGivers America Provides Tips on Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiving Amid the Pandemic

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The COVID-19 outbreak has marked one of the most challenging times for many people across the world, especially those who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's. Dementia is a medical condition characterized by a decline in cognitive function. Almost 10.5% of the U.S. population, aged 65 and older, have dementia and experience symptoms such as memory loss, impaired judgment, difficulty utilizing problem-solving skills, loss of motor function, confusion, and more. As a result, dementia patients often undergo personality changes and struggle to cope with the ever-changing world around them.



That being said, a lot of changes have taken place due to COVID-19. At CareGivers America, health and safety protocols have increased more than ever. All caregivers, nurses, and other aides are equipped with the personal protective equipment necessary to continue providing the best private home care services to their patients. Furthermore, the state of Pennsylvania imposed a stay-at-home order, which is now slowly being lifted, requiring that all residents, apart from essential workers, isolate themselves indoors as much as possible. This caused a separation between dementia patients and their loved ones.



Most people have slowly adapted to life during COVID-19. However, dementia patients have a harder time acclimating to a changing environment due to their impaired cognitive abilities. Therefore, the most important step is keeping a regular routine. Any abrupt changes may make loved ones feel out of control, confused, and alone.



The next most important step is creating a backup plan. Since COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that can affect almost anybody, it's smart to have an alternate caregiver available at all times. This is a precautionary measure that can save a lot of stress and frustration in the future.



Caregivers and family members of dementia patients should also routinely practice health and safety measures, not only for themselves, but also for their patients or loved ones. Memory loss is the most common symptom of dementia, so safety precautions such as wearing masks and gloves, frequent sanitation, and social distancing, should become part of a dementia patient's everyday routine.



