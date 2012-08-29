Domino's Pizza Supports ExtraCare Charitable Trust Fundraising Events

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Much to the delight of residents at the ExtraCare alternative care homes across the country, multi-national company Domino’s Pizza shows its support to the older generation through a series of fundraising events.



Domino’s Pizza has supported the ExtraCare Shenley Wood Fundraising Group for over two years by providing residents with concessionary pizzas at their fundraising events. With their help on such nights as Race and Quiz nights, the group has raised more than £15,000 for ExtraCare Charitable Trust.



As well as helping to raise money, Domino’s Pizza has treated care home residents to organised demonstrations and free pizzas of late. Representatives for the company joined residents to demonstrate just how much work goes into making pizza.



Residents were shown a video before a demonstration which showed everyone how to stretch, slap and create their very own pizza bases. Two willing volunteers at the afternoon event were invited on to stage and given a go at making their very own pizzas.



After which, the residents at the alternative care homes were given a fine selection of freshly baked Domino’s Pizzas to enjoy.



This event is a fine example of the events which take place across the various alternative care homes across the country. ExtraCare Charitable Trust prides itself on its commitment to offering a healthy and independent lifestyle, providing residents with an eclectic range of activities.



Find out more about ExtraCare care homes and communities online at ExtraCare.org.uk.