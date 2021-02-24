CareMax: An Online Store Providing Nebulisers and IPL Hair Removal Products Ideal and Safe for Home Use

Greensborough, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- CareMax is a reliable retailer of a vast range of pain relief devices such as TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) units, EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulators), and more. The online store offers inexpensive products and is of good quality. TENS units are a quick-relief option for various types of pain. It takes not more than 30 minutes for its users to feel its impact. They serve as a remedy to pregnant women's labour pains and for chronic pains involving the back, neck, and shoulders. Furthermore, TENS machines are approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and are 100% safe. Thus, at CareMax, they put all effort into supplying their customers with quality products.



Responding to a query, CareMax's spokesperson commented, "CareMax is the one-stop online shop that specializes in supplying cost-friendly pain relief products in Australia. As a family-operated establishment, CareMax is a reliable online seller of quality health and wellness products such as pain relief machines, muscle strengthening devices, and more. About a decade ago, Ryan and his spouse, Kylie, sought how they could help families struggling with pain. With their passion, they executed numerous research and were able to find inexpensive pain relief devices that were risk-free and could be used at home."



CareMax offers an effective hair removal product to both men and women. This product is known as Lescolton Permanent IPL Hair Removal. It is a simple, safe, and pain-free method of getting rid of unwanted hairs in different body areas. It uses soft pulses of light energy to physically disable hairs' growth on areas it is being applied on. More so, Lescolton IPL is a portable device that features an LCD screen to control its power level and view its leftover flashes. It has 5 light energy levels, with 2 cartridges that deliver 300,000 and 100,000 pulses, respectively. This makes it last longer without requiring replacement or refill. Thus, people who would like to know the benefits of IPL hair removal at home can contact CareMax or visit their website for more details.



The spokesperson further added, "The Lescolton HPL features 300,000 flashes and a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen. It is a revolutionary light-based system with an integrated skin colour detector that controls the light's level to the skin type. Lescolton HPL is ideal for the face and body. It is a lasting and pain-free hair removal method that can be comfortably used at your residence. Aside from being adequately versatile for larger areas such as the arms and legs, it is also suitable for sensitive areas, including the bikini line."



More so, CareMax also offers the 2.4MHz ultrasonic nebuliser, which is used to treat various lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, among others. It helps clean the lungs, improves immune functions, moisturizes the skin, and more. Also, the 2.4MHz ultrasonic nebulizer is portable, lightweight, and easy to use. Patients can also use tap water or distilled water and their physician-prescribed medication to form a silent and effective high-frequency mist. People looking for where to buy nebuliser can visit CareMax's online store to place an order.



About CareMax

For more than ten years, CareMax has dealt with a vast collection of health and wellness products in Australia. Their products go through thorough scrutinization and are carefully selected. Furthermore, at CareMax, their TENS units come with a 1-year warranty, and they offer free shipping on orders above $20.



