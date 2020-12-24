CareMax Offers Affordable Healthcare Devices Such as a Nebulizer and IPL Hair Removal Machine

Greensborough, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The journey to the creation of CareMax started about 10 years ago when the founder Ryan and his wife Kylie felt helpless as they watched some family members struggle with pain management. After lots of research, they wanted to find an affordable pain relief device that could be safely used at home. This was not easy as those products were either too expensive or of poor quality. After an extensive search, helped by knowledge of the overseas market, they found what they were looking for which is a good quality pain relief device, without the expensive price tag. They now started CareMax in 2011 with a mission to provide affordable solutions for better health and wellness that could help thousands of Australians. At CareMax, they offer products such as TENS machines, electrical muscle stimulation units, magic wand handheld massagers and asthma nebulizers.



Answering a query about their services, the spokesperson of CareMax commented, "We are committed to providing the best prices and customer service. We love hearing from our customers who tell us how our products have helped them to bounce back, feel better and recover faster. We also let our customers know that buying an affordable product means they might not get a fancy brand but the safety of the product is not compromised. Our products are approved to be supplied in Australia and it is covered by an Australian warranty, with a minimum of 1 year replacement warranty on all devices".



Caremax offers TENS machine to people who are struggling with back, shoulder, neck pain and those who are frustrated with the side effects of pain medications. The TENS machine can be used to manage different types of pain. TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) therapy is when small electrical nerve-stimulating pulses block the feeling of pain. Small pads (electrodes) are put on the skin near the area of pain and non-painful electrical impulses travel from the electrodes across the skin and along nerves to the brain.



The spokesperson of CareMax further commented, "We provide Lescolton permanent hair removal machine and it offers customers a permanent and painless way of removing their hair in the comfort of their home. This home IPL hair removal machine is perfect for sensitive areas like bikini lines but versatile enough for larger areas like legs and arms. The Lescolton IPL hair removal uses home pulsed light to remove body and facial hair. This process of laser and light-based hair removal is well known and established as it has been proven in clinical use around the world for over 15 years as a safe and effective way to achieve long term hair removal".



Furthermore, CareMax offers a discount price of $215 instead of the original price of $359.99, or a 4 interest-free payment of $53.75 with afterpay, or 10 payments of $21.50 interest-free with Latitudepay for Lescolton permanent hair removal. To Know About IPL Hair Removal at Home with lasting results, interested people can visit CareMax's website.



About CareMax

CareMax is an Australian-owned and operated family business. They have been providing affordable healthcare devices for almost 10 years. Their products include 2.4MHz Ultrasonic Nebuliser for patients currently taking inhaled medications for asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and other respiratory diseases which are limiting their lifestyle. This handheld nebuliser features state-of-the-art ultrasonic mesh technology which is used to produce large amounts of aerosol mist and small granule of fog equably. Patients looking for Where to Buy a Nebulizer can reach out to CareMax via their website.



