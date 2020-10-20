CareMax Provides Pain-Free Products That Serves as an Alternative to the Hitachi Wand Machine

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- CareMax is an Australian-owned and based family business that has been in operation for about ten years. CareMax retails quality pain relief machines, muscle strengthening devices, and other health and wellness products. These products include Love Magic wands, 2.4MHz ultrasonic nebulizer, Lescolton IPL machine, etc. More so, CareMax's products offer optimal compliance with Australian Electrical Safety Standard, SAA Certificate Number: (GMA-103328-EA-001).



Answering a query, CareMax's spokesperson commented, "Ryan and Kylie discovered that they could be able to render aid to thousands of Australians. This made them establish CareMax in the year 2011 with the motive of offering solutions that are cost-effective for enhanced health and wellness. For nearly 10 years, CareMax has recovered sales of over 5,000 TENS machines with thousands of positive reviews from their customers".



Love Magic wand which is also known as the Rolls-Royce of vibrators serves as a replacement for the Hitachi magic wand machine. The Love Magic wand is characterized by lasting materials, stronger motor, huge selections of vibration patterns, and lesser weight. CareMax has a stock of both the corded and cordless Love Magic wands. After experiencing a sport injury, the Love Magic wand serves useful in relaxing, relieving, and restoring sore muscles and nerves. People who want to buy Hitachi magic wand machine's alternative product can get CareMax's Love Magic wand for its quality and being in accordance with the Electrical Safety Standards in Australia, which makes it safe to use. It is also water-resistant and is provided with an Australian one-year product warranty.



The spokesperson further added, "The Lescolton ® HPL features 300,000 flashes, an inbuilt skin color detector that will control the light intensity for each skin type, as well as an LCD which is a revolutionary light-based system. It is ideal for the face, and the body in general. Lescolton ® HPL provides an everlasting and pain-free method of hair removal at your convenience in your home. The IPL hair removal machine is great for sensitive areas such as the bikini lines, but is adequately versatile for larger areas like the arms and legs".



In addition, as the Lescolton HPL offers permanent hair removal solutions, it is also safe, portable, and easy to use. It has an LCD screen to control power level, and also to indicate flashes left on the device. Lescolton HPL offers 5 light energy levels to provide effective treatments. People looking for IPL hair removal cost at home can reach out to CareMax. The machine has two cartridges with 300,000 pulses and 100,000 pulses which makes them to never require any refill or replacements.



About CareMax

CareMax supplies a large variety of pain relief products in Australia. These products comply with the standards of the Australian Electricity Safety Standard. Thus, CareMax provides products such as 2.4MHz ultrasonic nebulizer, Love Magic wand, Lescolton ® HP, and others. In this regard, people looking for one of the best nebulizers can order for the 2.4MHz Ultrasonic Nebulizer from CareMax. The nebulizer helps to boost the immune system, clean the lungs, moisturizes the skin, and is also ideal for the treatment of asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.



Contact Information:



CareMax

28/25 Cook Road, Mitcham VIC 3132

Phone: 1300 943 678

Web: https://www.caremax.com.au/