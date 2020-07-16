CareMax's High-Quality Wellness and Health Devices Gives Instant Relief from Pain

Greensborough, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- CareMax is a one-stop online store that provides health equipment that can help ease pain and improve overall maximum performance. CareMax makes available several professional Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) machine in Australia. These machines are useful for athletics to get immediate pain relief. Examples of TENS machines are muscle stimulators, wireless smart TENS massager, Phantom altitude training mask, and more. CareMax offers free Shipping on orders above $20 within Australia and cheaper international shipping for customers outside Australia.



Answering a query, CareMax's spokesperson commented, "About 10 years ago, Ryan and his wife Kylie, felt helpless as they watched some family members struggle with pain management. They wanted to do something to help. After lots of research, they wanted to find an affordable pain relief device that could be safely used at home. But it wasn't easy. Many products were either too expensive or of poor quality. After an extensive search, helped by their knowledge of the overseas market, Ryan and Kylie eventually found what they were looking for. A good quality pain relief device, without the expensive price tag".



CareMax has stocks of Phantom training mask for people looking for where to buy altitude training mask in Australia. Phantom training mask is a training device that helps athletics to train their breathing muscles and focus on their breathing by limiting air supply during altitude training. This machine also helps to strengthen the breathing muscles (diaphragm and intercostal muscles). Phantom training mask is useful in most track and field events like calisthenics, martial arts, running, triathlon, ironman, football, handball, volleyball, basketball, and many more.



The spokesperson further added, "Sometimes it's hard to know if the product is right for you without seeing it. But don't worry. All CareMax products come with a 14-day money-back guarantee - no questions asked. And your CareMax product is covered by an Australian warranty, with a minimum 1-year replacement warranty on all devices. CareMax has been in business for almost 10 years, so you can be confident they'll be around to answer any questions you have in the future".



CareMax provides high quality Hitachi magic wand which is in compliance with Australian Electrical Safety Standard. Hitachi magic wand is effective in relieving tension, rehabilitation, soothing and relaxing sore muscles and nerves after sports injuries. This magic wand features stronger vibrations and has many selections of massage/vibration patterns. They are produced to be more durable and lighter in weight. Hitachi magic wand is water resistant and comes with 1-year Australian product warranty to assure customers that they are covered.



Lescolton IPL machine offers professional permanent hair removal solution. This device is featured with LCD display to control power level and read remaining flashes. Lescolton IPL doesn't require hair waxing, shaving or plucking. However, The Lescolton IPL features two cartridges with 300,000 pulses and 100,000 pulses respectively.



