CareOptimize and Analitico Rise to the Challenges of Value-Based Care

The Medicare population as a whole is more vulnerable because of age and the propensity for chronic conditions. The CMS data revealed what has long been implicit: health outcomes worsen even more when the Medicare beneficiary comes from a lower income racial and ethnic minority group.



According to CMS, well over 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries have been treated at hospitals for COVID-19, which equates to 175 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries. Medicare and Medicaid (dual-eligible) beneficiaries also saw considerably high rates, with more than 450 hospitalizations per 100,000 beneficiaries. Dual-eligibles also exhibited a higher infection rate than those only enrolled in Medicare, and COVID-19 rates are higher in dual-eligible populations across all age, sex, and race/ethnicity groups.



About CareOptimize

