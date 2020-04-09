CareOptimize COVID-19 Insights Webinar Series Seeks to Assist Healthcare Practices

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- The COVID-19 Insights webinar covers a broad range of topics, including the ongoing regulatory updates being released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), how to improve revenue under existing circumstances, and more. Episode two of the webinar was published last week and focused on several different provider models and how they are managing:



Premier South Atlanta is a three-location, fee-for-service primary care provider in the Atlanta metro area. Patient visits have dropped, so they've switched to telemedicine and chronic care management to keep up revenue.



Sunrise Cardiology is a two-provider, fee-for-service specialty group. Their patient load is also markedly lower, and they have switched to telemedicine to help.



CareMax Medical Centers are eight medical centers in South Florida serving high-risk, low-income seniors in a global capitation model. The centers are integral parts of their communities and offer complete wellness and medical services. Because so many depend on the centers for social, wellness, and medical needs, CareMax was faced with the unique challenge of continuing to serve their members while ensuring they stay at home.



To help, many initiatives have been put in place at CareMax, including weekly communication with every member for wellness checks, virtual visits with the extra benefit of safely transporting tablets to patients' houses for the visit, food deliveries to ensure patients are getting necessary nourishment, virtual wellness classes on a Facebook Live feed, and a Call CareMax First campaign urging patients to call their centers first before going to a hospital.



A new episode of the COVID-19 Insights webinar is published every Thursday at 2PM Eastern time. All episodes are available on the CareOptimize YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/careoptimize.



About CareOptimize

CareOptimize provides healthcare management consultin g services and products and has assisted numerous healthcare organizations to succeed for more than a decade. It provides managed care solutions as well as products like coding modules, next-generation EHR utilities, MIPS consulting, and more. For more information, please call 855.937.8475.