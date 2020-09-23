CARES Act Unveils New and Lucrative Tax Code Changes for Businesses

Montello, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Jace T McDonald, the best-selling author, entrepreneur and a qualified estate planner is pleased to share the new guidelines of the CARES Act passed by Congress on March 27th 2020. CARES or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed by the US Congress in response to the unfortunate economic fallout due to the ongoing pandemic. CARES Act was formed with an aim to offer financial relief to employees and businesses facing economic hardship because of the outbreak. Business owners hire professional who can handle their CPA and tax works. These professionals were hit with over 3000 changes from the last government to the current administration. More and more change have occurred such as tax code changes in JOBS act and the current CARES Act.



Not all CPAs are equipped with information or knowledge to walk their clients through the process. Small business owners including farmers, dentists, manufacturing units now qualify for the expanded R&D credits and business owners of commercial real estate can also benefit from the lucrative tax code changes in the CARES Act. The professionals at RecoverTaxCredits.com offer a free analysis with regards to the CARES Act deadlines with no upfront money. Any business interested in a free analysis can call the tax credit hotline 608-403-7088 or text 608-516-1956 to get in touch with a professional. Jace T McDonald also offers a free eBook "HowFastDoYouWantYourMoney.com" to understand the huge tax free money distribution that the businesses are missing out on.



To know more visit https://recovertaxcredits.com/



About https://recovertaxcredits.com/

RecoverTaxCredits.com based at Montello, Wisconsin was started by Jace T McDonald who offers professional estate planning in Wisconsin and Midwest Region. McDonald is also the founder of Tribalinitiative.com, a non-profit organization formed to assist tribes with financial success; with 6 offices and more than 100 affiliates servicing their clients.



