C.A.R.E.S. Treatment Showcases Christian Boot Camp as Alternative to Boarding School

Celebration, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Adolescence brings with it many changes and teens often struggle to deal with these changes. Some find the transition to adulthood to be a fairly smooth process, yet others become troubled and begin acting out in a variety of ways. "If a teen needs help, help that family members are unable to provide, C.A.R.E.S. Treatment can be of great help," Robert Torres, spokesman for the treatment facility, declares.



Getting a child to accept help becomes an insurmountable task in some situations. Transport specialists remain available around the clock for those teens in need of escort pick-up and delivery assistance to the treatment facility. No parent wants to resort to forcible placement, but sometimes this is required. "Parents need to remember that teens very rarely act as badly with those they don't know as they do with the parents. When the child comes to the parent at a later date and thanks the parent for pursuing treatment, the process becomes worth the fight," Mr. Torres explains.



With C.A.R.E.S. Treatment, the child receives treatment six days a week. Parents become involved in the treatment plan also and undergo multiple coaching sessions each week. Family mediation continues to be an important part of the treatment plan to encourage communication and relationship building. "The program strives to get to the root of the family issues rather than teaching the child repetitive behavioral mental patterns. Many only need thirty days in treatment to reach this stage. Others need 60 days with the maximum time for treatment being 90 days," Mr. Torres continues.



Parents often feel they are alone when a child begins acting out. Outside forces seem to have more control than the parent does and often boarding school appears to be the only option in this case. Rather than turning to a traditional boarding school, why not make use of Therapeutic Boarding Schools, such as one that operates as a Christian Boot Camp? "C.A.R.E.S. Treatment understands how parents feel in this situation and offers another option, one that involves behavior modification and the use of biblical models instead of time-outs and other ineffective reward and punishment incentives. The system works when all others fail," Mr. Torres exclaims.



About C.A.R.E.S. Treatment

C.A.R.E.S. Treatment makes use of new concepts to help bring a heart transformation to patients rather than modifying their behavior. Social workers and other caring individuals trained and certified as coaches work with patients to make this transformation. Daily and weekly treatment classes, in both individual and group formats, help patients achieve their desired goals. Although based on Christian principles, those of any faith benefit from the treatment program as the counseling comes with no religious bias. Patients feel better as their lives are changed with C.A.R.E.S. Treatment.