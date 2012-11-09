Careworx Care and Nurse Jobs Board Launches CV Search

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- CareWorx launched back in 2009. They have grown to over 15,000 jobs and have over 400 advertisers. They are the largest provider in the home care/domiciliary care sector. Careworx has officially launched their CV search facility. As of today, they have over 60,000 live CVs. The CVs consist of nurse jobs of all specialism, Care Manager jobs, Care Home Managers, Care Assistant Jobs and Social Workers along with various other medical professionals.



Through the CV search facility, job seekers are given a choice. They can either show their information to employers or protect their personal details from public view. Many individuals choose to show their information to employers in order to increase their chances of getting a job.



Careworx provides their employers with unlimited downloads and unlimited logins. The system allows instant access to information and instant CV previews along with the option to download.



We quote Andrew Stephens stating the following:"We're very pleased with the CV search and as former recruiters, we wanted to release something that answered many of the issues we faced ourselves. As with the rest of the site, we have huge plans for development and continue to improve the service in line with our own plans and the feedback offered by our supportive clients"



The website will introduce individuals to a large range of jobs and recruitment services that may be perfect for them.



About CareWorx

Careworx was formed back in 2009 in order to provide an advertising platform for the Nursing Home Jobs, Care Home Jobs and Domiciliary Care Jobs. They were founded and developed by recruiters through feedback that they have picked up over the last couple of years.



Contact name: Andrew Stephens

Phone Number: 08452 997997

Email Address: care@careworx.co.uk