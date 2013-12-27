CarFinance2U Offers Bad Credit Loans and Competitive Car Lease Deals in Just One Click

Gisborne, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Owning a car has become an imperative need in order to meet the daily tasks without any hindrance. Being able to buy a car with ease isn’t a possibility for everyone especially for buying a new car.



Most people these days opt for a leased car than buying a new car because of various reasons. It offers the flexibility of owning a car without having to pay an exorbitant sum. CarFinance2U brings in good cheer for those who wish to obtain great deals on car lease and car finance for any type of car. The company operates to serve those living in and around New Zealand enabling them to fulfill their dream of owning a car at an absolutely inexpensive car. The company even extends their service to those with bad credit history. Car finance is generally not extended to those with faulty credit by banks and finance companies. CarFinance2U doesn’t require any documentation or guarantee from those with bad credit, customers would have to just fill in an online form and the company would extend their service of car finance in just one click. The process of documentation is taken care of by the company. It is as simple as receiving the document over the email and a signed in copy of the same would be sufficient to own a car!



Those who are still contemplating about the way the company would finance a car; they can view the FAQs where the common concerns are addressed. The online form would also help to get an estimate of the car finance that one can obtain. The best part about the NZ car loan service is that they even provide finance decisions in just one day which would save the time and pressure of waiting to get a finance approved. The company offers car lease deals from a wide range of options and keeps the customer posted on the possible options depending on the type of purchase one wishes to make like direct garage sale or in an auction. The benefit of opting for CarFinance2U is to receive first hand assistance for car finance and car lease deals. For more information on how to obtain car finance with bad credit history log onto http://www.carfinance2u.co.nz/ or call on 0800 003502.



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Media Contact:

Jamie Moore

CarFinance2U

46 Childers Road

Gisborne

4010

New Zealand

info@carfinance2u.co.nz

http://www.carfinance2u.co.nz/