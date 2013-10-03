CarFinderExtreme.com Lists Best Value New and Used Cars from All Across America

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Buying a new car is a thrilling experience. Unfortunately, it’s also the most expensive way to purchase a vehicle. Simply driving the vehicle off the lot decreases its value by several thousand dollars, which is why many drivers choose to buy used vehicles.



At CarFinderExtreme.com, visitors will find a wide selection of used vehicles for sale. The website aggregates used car listings from across America. Visitors can search for used cars by city, state, or price. With car listings available for most cities and states in America, drivers from California to Maine should have no trouble finding the right used car for their needs.



The site lists a number of different types of used cars, including used cars for sale by owner and used cars for sale by dealerships. There are also special vehicle sections for right-hand driving cars and hybrid vehicles.



As a spokesperson for CarFinderExtreme.com explains, the website’s development team spent a considerable amount of time making the site as easy as possible to use:



“Searching for cheap used cars for sale on Craigslist or other classifieds websites is never easy. It’s difficult to distinguish the scam listings from the real listings. At Car Finder Extreme, we display all relevant vehicle information directly beneath the listing on each page of our site. Our visitors don’t have to click on each individual entry just to see a picture or mileage information.”



Drivers interested in learning more about a particular vehicle can click on each listing to see exactly where in the city that vehicle is located. Each vehicle listing also features a big ‘Contact’ button that reveals an email address or phone number for potential buyers to call.



However, the website can also be used by drivers looking to purchase a new vehicle. One section of the website is entitled, “Cheap New Cars for Sale”, which lists new cars for sale at dealerships across the country, including the 2014 Nissan Versa starting at $12,780 and the 2013 Kia Rio LX starting at $14,515.



Whether saving money with a used vehicle or looking for a cheap new vehicle, CarFinderExtreme.com wants to simplify the car shopping experience. Any driver can use the site today to begin searching for affordably-priced vehicles online.



About CarFinderExtreme.com

CarFinderExtreme.com is a car shopping and comparison website. The site lists dozens of used cars for sale across the United States along with their price and condition. For more information, please visit: http://www.carfinderextreme.com