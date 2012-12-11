Cargill Praises SMT for Best Hiring Practices

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. SMT supported Cargill, Inc. with identifying best candidates to hire. According to Chuck Adam, Maintenance Training Coordinator in Food Production, “Since we started using Scientific Management’s Standard Timing Model to screen candidates the turnover at my plant has decreased by 60%. The process helps us identify the best people and train the best people.”



Cargill is an international producer and marketer of food, agricultural, financial and industrial products and services. Founded in 1865, the privately held company employs 142,000 people in 65 countries. The company helps customers succeed through collaboration and innovation, and is committed to sharing global knowledge and experience to help meet economic, environmental and social challenges.



SMT has experienced a significant increase in business as manufacturing organizations search for solutions to the skills shortage. “We understand the hiring process in industry. Our clients use our machines to lower the risk and cost of hiring,” said Richard Whouley, founder of SMT “Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to insure a quality, highly productive hiring decision in industrial settings. Our clients embrace our assessment machines and methodology due to the financial benefits and productivity enhancements delivered by identifying the most capable candidates and incumbents.” The assessment machines identify and quantify the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



SMT’s industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last four decades. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage.



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222