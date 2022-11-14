Cargo Drone Market Size Global Forecast to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- The report "Cargo Drone Market by Solution (System, Software and Infrastructure), Weight (150kg), Application and Maritime, Range, User - Global Forecast to 2030" Cargo drone refer to the delivery cargo using drones. The cargo delivery drones have a number of benefits over conventional manned delivery systems, including fewer emissions, shorter delivery times, and less traffic congestion. Additionally, they might be able to reach places where trucks and human planes cannot, including isolated, mountainous areas or disaster areas. These drones are currently in the trial/testing phases across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for air cargo, fueled by growing e-commerce transport, is set to boost the market for cargo air vehicles.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252936360



Cargo drone Market Dynamics:



Investments in the drone industry have been increasing drastically; during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020 and 2021), drone technology received increased attention due to its increased application. Drone services received significant investments, with passenger drones receiving the highest investment in 2021. Drone delivery-related start-ups such as Flirtey Inc. (US) and Matternet, Inc. (US) received investments from venture capitalists. Flirtey Inc. received a total of USD 16.2 million (last round in October 2020), while Matternet, Inc. received USD 31.1 million (last round in January 2020). Such investments will help drone logistics and transportation companies to increase the operative efficiency of first- and last-mile logistics networks.



Currently, a significant portion of military supplies is transported through road convoys, making them vulnerable to enemy attacks. The use of UAVs for the delivery of military cargo is being explored to resupply soldiers on the battlefield. These UAVs use aerial routes, which can be altered according to the chance of enemy attacks. Deliveries using such UAVs are expected to be faster and safer than traditional road convoys. UAVs are also increasingly used in civil and commercial applications. An example of this is the DeltaQuad Pro by Vertical Technologies (US)-designed to carry industrial cargo over a 150 km range-a drone logistics and transportation featuring a payload drop mechanism and advanced long-range communication systems.



Cargo Drone Market Ecosystem



Prominent companies and startups that provide cargo drone, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are the key stakeholders in the cargo drone market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and industries serve as the major influencers in the market.



Several key players operating in the cargo drone market and are focused on launching new services to consolidate their presence in the market. They are undertaking rapid technological innovations. Major players in the cargo drone market include are Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Dronmics (Bulgaria), Lilium GmbH (Germany), Elroy Air (US) and Textron Inc. (US) The Boeing Company (US), Airbus (Netherlands).



Request Sample:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252936360



Key Market Players



The major players in the cargo drone market are Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Dronmics (Bulgaria), Lilium GmbH (Germany), Elroy Air (US) and Textron Inc. (US) These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches to further expand their presence in the cargo drone Market.