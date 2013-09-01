Caribbean Music Conference AMMBCON Launches New Website

Trinidad, West Indies -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2013 -- Caribbean Music Conference and Concert Promoter, ASK Promotions, has teamed up with Vertical Marketing [http://VerticalMarketing.Co] and NetLinks [http://NetLinksCorp.Com] to re-launch their corporate website http://askpromotionstt.com.



The New HTML5 website is back-ended by Vertical Marketing's proprietary content management software, one that was designed to be an affordable platform for small businesses looking to bring high visibility to their websites via organic search engine results. This effort is being reinforce by Vertical Marketing's sister company NetLinks [http://NetLinksCorp.Com] with an advance SEO campaign focused primarily on bringing added visibility to ASK Promotions' Music Business Conferences and Concerts via Social Media.



ASK Promotions is positioning itself as a leader in the Caribbean music industry. They are proud of their music heritage and continue their efforts to becoming the leading channel or pathway to transition local musician into the international market. Their local artistes are now making significant impact internationally as more and more music of a higher quality is being produced.



About AMMBCON

AMMBCON is more than just a music conference – it’s where music business gets done! Through this 4 day structured event they bring together artistes, musicians, producers, managers and labels to engage in critical dialogue on creativity, commerce and policies. AMMBCOM has a singular goal; to foster creativity and build a thriving music industry, through offering creators, academics, and industry professionals the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns about the future, and by offering the global population the opportunity for involvement and education.



AMMBCON 2013 is the second annual event and promises to be bigger and better.



For more information, please contact:

ASK Promotions

176 Haynes Square

Santa Monica Gardens,

Trinidad & Tobago, WI

Phone: 868.341.7896

http://askpromotionstt.com