"Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Our Q313 Caribbean report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of 10 countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to the analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q113 and beyond, the report contains updated five-year forecasts through to 2017 for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key Data
- Cuba's mobile market recorded the fastest growth in 2012 at 36% year-on-year (y-o-y), albeit from a low base. It was followed by Haiti at 21.4%, while Puerto Rico's mobile market contracted by 0.9% y-o-y over the same period.
- Guadeloupe had the highest mobile penetration at almost 170% at the end of 2012, while Cuba's penetration rate remained below 20%.
- The Dominican Republic's broadband sector grew by more than 40% in 2012, driven by rapid take-up of mobile broadband subscriptions.
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Risk/Reward ratings
The average score for the 10 countries in our Caribbean telecoms market report rose to 49.3 from 49.1 in the previous quarter on the back of some improvements to the Industry Rewards score for the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. However, this was not enough to affect any movement in the table as all positions remained the same. Puerto Rico and Guadeloupe are still the two highest ranked countries in the region, while Haiti and Cuba remained in ninth and tenth positions respectively.
Key Developments
The Wholesale Solutions subsidiary of Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) has announced a strategic partnership with Columbus Networks to provide expanded wholesale bandwidth capacity to both companies and third party communications companies in the Caribbean and the Americas region. CWC and Columbus operate complementary networks in the region, and the proposed joint venture will span more than 42,000km and reach 42 countries. The joint venture will be called CNL-CWC Networks and will be managed by Columbus with a 72.5% majority share, while CWC will have a 27.5% minority share. Over the next two years, Columbus and CWC will contribute their sub-sea assets into the partnership but, in the meantime, the companies will retain control of their respective networks. CNL-CWC Network's portfolio will offer clear channel services, IP transit, carrier Ethernet and carrier MPLS. BMI sees potential benefits for subscribers and the two operators involved, expanding access, and enhancing performance with greater services for users.
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