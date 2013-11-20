Fast Market Research recommends "Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Our Q413 Caribbean report analyses the latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of 10 Caribbean countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago. In addition to the analysis of the latest market data relating to the end of Q213 and beyond, the report contains updated fiveyear forecasts through to 2017 for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key Data:
- Cuban monopoly mobile provider Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba (ETECSA) believes the country's mobile market will reach 2mn subscribers by the end of 2013, in-line with BMI's forecasts. The low penetration has resulted in rapid growth, at 16.4% in Q213 year-on-year (y-o-y).
- The mobile market in Trinidad & Tobago declined by 0.8% during Q113, due to its annual discounting of inactive SIM cards.
- Guadeloupe has the highest mobile penetration at almost 170%, while Cuba's penetration rate remained below 20%.
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The Puerto Rican fixed-line sector declined more rapidly than we had expected during 2012 at 14.5%, causing us to update our forecasts in the Q412 update.
Risk/Reward Ratings:
The average score for the 10 countries in our Caribbean telecoms market report declined to 49.2 from 49.3 in Q313, on the back of some downgrades to Country Risk scores for the Dominican Republic and Barbados. However, this was not enough to affect any movement in the table as all positions remained the same. Puerto Rico and Guadeloupe are still the two highest ranked countries in the region, while Haiti and Cuba remained in ninth and 10th positions respectively.
Key Developments:
Vivendi Group's international broadcasting unit Canal Plus Overseas, is reportedly in talks to increase its stake in Mediaserv The reports remain unconfirmed by either company, but Canal Plus had previously signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 51% majority share in June 2013. The price paid to Mediaserv's parent company the Loret Group, remains undisclosed. Mediaserv operates in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, Martinique, Guyana and Reunion, where it offers fixed line triple-play services, including telephone, broadband internet and pay-TV through an IPTV platform.
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