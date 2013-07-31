Caribbean Tourism Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Caribbean Tourism Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Despite the widespread economic downturn, the Caribbean tourism industry has survived, albeit not entirely unscathed. However the region is once again showing an increase in arrivals and a moderate growth across industry value. Increasing investments in the hotel sector as well as in international transport means have also begun to see results as a number of projects under development have come to fruition.
The BMI Caribbean Tourism report examines the growth and development of the Caribbean tourism industry, both inbound and outbound, paying particular attention to the hotels industry. The reports cover Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, the British Virgin Isles, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saba, St Eustatius, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, and the US Virgin Islands.
The report considers the impact of the continuing global economic uncertainty on the Caribbean tourism industry, and evaluates the potential impact which the European debt crisis and the imminent US fiscal cliff will have on the region's tourist arrival figures, as these two areas represent the first and third biggest markets for the Caribbean tourism industry. The report will also address the potential effects of the Brazilian World Cup in 2014, and Olympics in 2016, as Latin America represents the second largest tourist market based on arrivals figures. It is possible these two events will attract potential Latin American visitors away from the Caribbean, with the lure of once-in-a-lifetime events that are rather closer to home.
