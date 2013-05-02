Caribbean Travel to Cabarete and Enjoy Holidays in Villa Taina Resort

Cabarete, Dominican Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Located in the beautiful north shore of the Dominican Republic and nestled in the heart of the city of Cabarete is the Boutique Hotel that vacation dreams are made of. Seated right on the beach itself, there is no better place to spend a luxurious vacation in the breathtaking Caribbean. More than just a place to sleep. Whatever you crave from a Caribbean getaway, this hotel is the place to stay.



When it comes to Caribbean travel for romance, adventure, or family, nothing beats the beauty of the island nation of the Dominican Republic. Its sandy shores and sapphire blue waters are unrivaled in their beauty and diversity. Snorkeling and swimming reveals crystal clear waters teeming with rainbows of fish and corals while walking the beaches displays a stunning view of the water and the shore itself.



Cabarete is a great city to visit and stay in, offering variety enough to make every kind of vacationer happy. If it's adventure on the water you seek, there's plenty of kite surfing, surfing and windsurfing to be seen and tried. The beach front town is world renowned for its great conditions for these water sports and the site of many competitions throughout the year. It's also a great hub for other excursions; just 15 minutes from the Puerto Plata International Airport and right off of the north shore highway, the Hotel Villa Taina is perfectly situated to explore many of the Dominican Republic's many treasures.



The city also offers a wide range of gourmet restaurants, waterfront bars, night clubs, shopping areas, music, art, and cultural experiences. No matter what the weather or the season, there's always plenty to explore in this scenic city on the beach. It's a premiere vacation spot for many reasons, not the least of which is the kind of variety it can offer. Whether you're a low key lounger who likes to lay out on the beach or an adventurous go getter who's looking for new activities each day, there's always so much to do and see.



For many, Caribbean travel is synonymous with the perfect vacation. Find the perfect vacation you've been looking for with this beautiful 57 room Beach Boutique Hotel located in the heart of beautiful Cabarete city. Take in everything that the breathtaking and lively Dominican Republic has to offer when you stay right in the middle of it all.



