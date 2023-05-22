Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2023 -- Certain directors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CRBU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CRBU stocks, concerns whether certain Caribou Biosciences, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose thatCB-010's treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



