Caricaturists for Private Parties and Corporate Events

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- AAA Caricatures has some of the best caricature artists who are experts in quick sketch drawing, cartoon art, humorous portrait drawings and many other caricature portraits. Steve Nyman is a popular caricaturist who portrays his drawing skills at various trade show booths, corporate events and various private events along with his team of specialist cartoon artists. They are experts in drawing a caricature from photo of celebrities or individuals. These caricatures can be used as tradeshow giveaways or corporate gifts.



Having a caricaturist at an event is one of the most interesting party entertainment ideas wherein guests can be entertained and engaged at the same time. The company also offers custom caricaturist sketches at weddings and those related to student activities at schools, colleges and universities. Artists here offer their caricature services at various conventions, trade shows, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs. The online gallery is updated frequently with caricatures related to TV and movie stars, celebrities, famous politicians, sportspersons, musicians and other popular figures. The services are provided at extremely affordable prices and party planners can hire these cartoonists to make an everlasting impression on the guests.



To avail professional caricature services for events visit website http://www.aaacaricatures.com



About http://www.aaacaricatures.com

Caricatures by Steve Nyman, http://www.aaacaricatures.com/ based at Denville, New Jersey is a company that offers cartoonists, caricaturists and artists for various private parties, corporate events, trade shows and other gatherings. They provide digital cartoons, sketches for TV storyboards, humorous illustrations, custom cartoon pictures, etc. They offer their services to New York tri-state area, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, Florida, Connecticut and events conducted in various other states in the USA and abroad.



Media Contact

Caricatures by Steve Nyman

Address: 2 Appletree Lane, Denville, New Jersey 07834

Phone: 973-586-0790

Email: caricaturesbystevennyman@aaacaricatures.com

Website URL: http://www.aaacaricatures.com/