Caring Family Health Advises Seniors on How to Stay Happy & Healthy While in Quarantine

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- The nationwide Coronavirus quarantine means that everyone in America must change their lifestyle in order to manage the spread of the illness. As an at-risk group, seniors must make special considerations and be extremely cautious. The news about Coronavirus can be scary and disheartening, but seniors who practice caution and take the right measures to manage stress can make quarantine easier on themselves. The home care services providers at Caring Family Home Health advise that there are several steps seniors in Philadelphia and Montgomery County can take to minimize exposure and manage fear while self-isolating.



When in-person visits are not an option, seniors are advised to use programs like Skype and Facetime to keep in touch with friends and loved ones during quarantine. Tools like these allow people to have face-to-face conversations with no physical contact. They are perfect for managing loneliness without increasing exposure risk. Seniors who don't have experience using these programs are encouraged to reach out to a trusted friend or relative for set-up help.



Seniors should also not expose themselves to more news content than absolutely necessary. Too many frightening news stories can cause stress and adversely affect mental health. Checking for COVID-19 new updates once or twice per day is advisable for seniors who want to stay informed but not be overwhelmed.



It is also important to stay home as much as possible and avoid crowded places like pharmacies and grocery stores. This can be made possible for seniors through grocery delivery services. Seniors in Philadelphia or Montgomery County who take medications should also reach out their pharmacy to ask about having said medication delivered to their home.



No senior citizen should be without help during a crisis. Seniors or relatives of seniors who would like to know more about home care for veterans and seniors are encouraged to visit https://caringfamilyhealth.com/ for more information from friendly experts.



About Caring Family Home Health

Caring Family Home Health offers a number of specialized care services to keep families' loved ones safe. Their services include skilled nursing, personal care, physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. Caring Family Home Health is here to lessen the trouble of caretaking, while also catering to the patients' needs. They provide all their services in the comfort of their patients' own homes throughout the Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks County areas. They accept various payment plans, including private insurance and government health programs.



For more information about Caring Family Home Health, visit them today at https://caringfamilyhealth.com/.