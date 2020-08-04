Carini Heating, Air, & Plumbing Sheds Light on Some of the Signs That Indicate a New Air Conditioning System Is Needed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- When summer's heat comes into the picture, many households turn to their air conditioners to save the day. As one of the leading providers of air conditioning service in San Diego, CA, the team at Carini has witnessed a plethora of different home cooling systems break down over the years. Knowing that the average homeowner may not catch on, its team has decided to shed light on some of the most common signs that an air conditioner needs to be entirely replaced as soon as possible.



The first sign of an air conditioner requiring a complete replacement rather than repairs may be abnormal smells. When the air in a home starts to take on a smoky or burning scent whenever the air conditioner kicks on, something is most likely mechanically wrong and needs addressing as soon as possible. Other smells, such as mustiness or moldiness, can be significant health concerns and should also be addressed immediately by an HVAC professional.



Efficiency is a topic commonly discussed when referring to air conditioners, and it plays a vital role in whether or not an entire system should be scrapped for a newer, better model. Signs of an air conditioning system not working as well as it used to include reduced airflow, "warm" air coming from the system, and extremely high utility bills. If efficiency is the issue, contacting the team at Carini is the first step to getting a brand new functional air conditioner.



A less common sign of needing a new air conditioner is the amount of humidity left within a home. Air conditioners are also known to help dehumidify a space, so an excessive amount of moisture trapped in the air could be a sign of more significant problems with the cooling unit itself.



Homeowners needing an Air conditioning installation in San Diego, CA, should reach out to Carini's team of HVAC professionals as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.



About Carini

Carini is known throughout San Diego County, CA, as a leader in residential HVAC and plumbing services. The company offers AC and plumbing repairs, installations, maintenance, and replacements, focusing its efforts on the satisfaction of its customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. American Standard has also recognized Carini as a Customer Care Dealer as a result of the company's consistent services and commitment to its customers.