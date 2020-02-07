Carini Providing Excellent-Quality HVAC Installations and Services as an American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning Customer Care Dealer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- For over 20 years, Carini has been offering residents expert mini-split installations in San Diego and the surrounding region as well as exceptional HVAC and plumbing services. The company is committed to its customers' complete satisfaction, providing experienced technicians and top-quality equipment and services all year round. As a testament to their dedication to excellence, Carini has been recognized by American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning as an industry leader and has been appointed by the company as a Customer Care Dealer.



American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning is a nationally-recognized and award-winning supplier of heating and AC equipment with over a century of experience designing and distributing everything from furnaces and boilers to mini-splits and central air systems. For 15 years, American Standard has produced the #1 HVAC system in the country; therefore, the companies that sell their products must achieve a significant influence in the industry and meet rigorous standards of service. As a Customer Care Dealer, Carini has attained great value in the heating and air conditioning industry and has met the standards set forth by American Standard.



The qualities of a Customer Care Dealer for American Standard include proven excellence in the industry, customer-centric values, trained and talented specialists, and pride in their work and who they represent. Carini has ticked off each box and has been made an official dealer of some of the best heating and air conditioning equipment on the market today. The company is proud to extend its product line to include American Standard systems and give its customers access to convenient and efficient system installations, repairs, maintenance, and replacements.



About Carini

Carini is known throughout San Diego County, CA, as a leader in residential HVAC and plumbing services. The company offers AC and plumbing repairs, installations, maintenance, and replacements, focusing its efforts on the satisfaction of its customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. American Standard has also recognized Carini as a Customer Care Dealer as a result of the company's consistent services and commitment to its customers.



