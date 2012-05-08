CarInsuranceQuotes101.com Goes Exclusively Online to Offer Best Deals

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Car Insurance providers are innumerable. So many companies offer insurance with such a myriad of different rates based on so many different variables that it can scare off motorists from searching for their perfect policy coverage.



Car Insurance Quotes 101 has recently been launched as an online-exclusive business to help consumers get car insurance quotes and save on car insurance.



The site aims to provide all the background knowledge consumers could need to get the inside track on how insurance companies work, and how to use that process to their advantage.



The Car Insurance Quotes 101 homepage features a zip code search function that will help consumers start the process of finding the cheapest car insurance relative to their area. It promises to be an easy, safe, fast and free way to get the best premium offer.



The Car Insurance Quotes 101 blog is filled with helpful, content rich articles addressing common questions and issues faced by people buying car insurance. The topics range from the directly applicable (how much should people be paying) to the widely political (senior motorists worry about their ability to drive) and paint a portrait of the insurance landscape that depicts the nuance and complexity of the issues that affect consumers’ rates.



The site offers a great deal of qualitative information and advice based on the owners’ experience in the field to enable those looking for car insurance quotes to better appreciate what it is they’re getting into, and how to avoid the many pitfalls, loopholes and traps that policies can leave consumers open to if they don’t check thoroughly before buying. There are also plans to include a glossary of key terms that will lend greater transparency to the technical jargon that can cloud an insurance quote and make it difficult to understand.



Car Insurance Quotes 101 is run by former high-street brokers who recently switched to an online-exclusive approach, “After years on the high street, we have changed our set up to serve only online through our website. Hopefully, our experience will help visitors to be informed about the ways they can lower their rates and get the best deals.”



