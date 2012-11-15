CarInsuranceRates.com Now Provides Auto Insurance Quotes Online That Can Save Up to 50%

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- CarInsuranceRates.com, provider of auto insurance quotes is offering quotes that can save up to 50% on original insurances. The company, dedicated in providing the lowest possible car insurance quotes, has supplied insurance quotes that have resulted in reducing the insurance payments to nearly half the price. The company is networked with insurance policy providers such as MetLife, Liberty Mutual, AARP, Nationwide etc.



The media spokesperson of CarInsurancRates.com, Mr. Raines quoted on the discounted car insurance rates, “After in-depth research we have managed to create a website that will supply the best possible auto insurance quotes online. Our tie up with reputed insurance companies has made the discounted quotes possible. A personalized quote is available on our site, after entering a few personal details such as car specifications, driving record and frequency of use of car. Another option of getting a quote by just entering the ZIP code is also there. Since these quotes are free anyone can check and compare auto insurance prices. In most cases, we have been able to provide a cheaper insurance with the same coverage.”



Other than providing lowest car insurance rates the company also publishes various articles, tips and techniques. Reviews on insurance companies, types of coverage and cars with low insurance price are also featured on the company’s site. In addition the company has also explained the claims process and techniques in filing intelligent claims.



Mr. Raines further quoted on the company’s future plan, “Our main focus is to provide lowest car insurance quotes online. Now that we have been networked with insurance companies around the country, our popularity is assured to increase in the upcoming months. We want to become an essential destination for all car insurance needs. We will continue to provide publications that will educate the public on auto insurance and will guide them in making informed decisions.”



About Car Insurance Rates Inc

Car Insurance Rates Inc is one of the leading companies in providing car insurance quotes. Through their online platform, http://www.carinsurancerates.com/ the company provides personalized auto insurance quotes. The company also publishes reviews of insurance companies and articles on vehicle purchasing, claims help, insurance policies and is known for providing one of the lowest insurance quotes.



For more information about auto insurance, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of http://carinsurancerates.com, please call at 866-275-6234 or email at jim@carinsurancerates.com.