Carithers' Novel "a Daughter's Worth" Is a Story of Courage and Inspiration

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- A Daughter's Worth-A Novel is an excellent book that beautifully conveys several emotions and feelings of a young girl, Lisa, who goes through a great deal of struggle-both on an internal and external level. It explores the usual trouble that young adults and coming of age teens have lived through, but also shows Lisa, the courageous girl in the book, battle against some very extraordinary obstacles. Despite the battles that she goes through, the young girl triumphs and evolves into an independent woman with a bright future. It is a simple, delightfully written heart-warming story that conveys an encouraging message: no matter what obstacles you face, you need to keep your head high and refuse to quit. Author Michelle Carithers delivers this simple secret to succeed in her book.



Reviews for the book have been positive and it rates well because it:



- Is an uplifting and positive story

- Demonstrates the value of liberation

- Is Intriguing and inspiring

- Imparts a heartwarming moral

- Promotes courage and self responsibility



The young girl, Lisa, suffers abuse, humiliation and insecurity with her friends and family who remind her time and again that she has no worth. But she manages to rise above their condemnation and become a self-made woman with a sense of self-responsibility. It is a well-written novel that captures an array of emotions.



“This was a moving, colorful, and genuine book that I recommend to anyone who loves to be swept away by a well-written story. Author Michelle Carithers is amazing at making the reader feel so many emotions. Reading the book, I felt the frustrations of being a restless kid, and the beauty of that experience, too. The young woman in the book is an inspiration,” writes one book reviewer online.



Ms. Carithers is renowned writer from Florida and has written numerous books on fiction as well as non-fiction. “My main reason for writing A Daughter's Worth A Novel was to reinstate the importance of self responsibility and self development. I am passionate about over coming the numerous obstacles in an ever changing society,” says author Michelle Carithers . She is currently working on three novels, ‘Summer Justice’- a young college student facing adult situations in a close nit community, ‘Identity Theft’- sister realizes her brother has deep, dark, disturbing secrets, and ‘Nurses Call’-a young woman's dive into fantasy and reality. But for the full experience, pick up a copy of A Daughter’s Worth at Amazon or Lulu and start your Michelle Carithers reading experience today. It could be a life changing experience.



About Michelle Carithers

Ms. Carithers is renowned writer from Florida and has written numerous books on fiction as well as non-fiction. She is currently working on three novels, ‘Summer Justice’- a young college student facing adult situations in a close nit community, ‘Identity Theft’- sister realizes her brother has deep, dark, disturbing secrets, and ‘Nurses Call’-a young woman's dive into fantasy and reality.



Contact:

Name: Michelle Carithers

PO Box 621571 Orlando, FL 32862

Phone Number: 954-696-1314

Email: info@michellecarithers.com



Social Media Contact:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/A-Daughters-Worth-Novel/228182660532179?ref=hl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/m_carithers

Amazon Link: http://www.amazon.com/A-Daughters-Worth-Novel/dp/1492365416/ref=sr_1_8?ie=UTF8&qid=1380279895&sr=8-8&keywords=a+daughter%27s+worth

LuLu Link: http://www.lulu.com/shop/m-carithers/a-daughters-worth-a-novel/hardcover/product-21204642.html?showPreview=true